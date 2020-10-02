Surrogate Darling Reopens the Morris County Surrogate’s Office for In-Person Appointments

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling announced that effective Monday, October 5, the Morris County Surrogate’s Office will begin accepting appointments for in-person probate in our newly designed COVID-19 compliant probate rooms.

No walk-in appointments will be permitted and all appointments must be scheduled in advance by calling the Morris County Surrogate’s Office at (973) 285-6500.

Please be advised that to maintain public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, appointments will be limited considerably, as compared to the past. They will be accepting a maximum of four appointments in the morning and four appointments in the afternoon each day, Monday through Friday. Clients are limited to having a maximum of one additional person at their appointment (usually their attorney) and no one under the age of 18 will be permitted in the probate rooms. Clients will be required to go through Morris County screening procedures upon entering the building, which includes a temperature check as well as passing through a metal detector. COVID-19 protocols require that masks are worn in the building at all times for everyone’s safety.

“The Surrogate’s office serves some of Morris County’s most vulnerable citizens, including those who have lost a loved one, and I am pleased to again offer these citizens the in-person services that many have been requesting,” said Surrogate Darling.

The Surrogate’s office has been operational and serving Morris County citizens throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by telephone appointments and mail. Surrogate Darling looks forward to bringing back the convenience of in-person appointments as one of the options for probate. “Our online probate platform will be in place at the beginning of November, as previously announced, which will allow our citizens the option of fully remote services from the Surrogate’s Office, providing more options and efficiencies to Morris County, especially our citizens with mobility issues,” the Surrogate said.

