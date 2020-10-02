Parsippany Hydrant Inspection & Flushing Program Begins October 5

PARSIPPANY — On Monday, October 5, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Water Department will begin its annual Hydrant Inspection & Flushing Program in the following areas of town:

Lake Intervale

Hills of Troy

Glacier Hills

The work will be conducted during overnight hours, when water consumption is at a minimum and is expected to conclude on or about October 16.

This program is essential to maintaining the water system which involves systematically opening fire hydrants to increase water flows, therefore allowing to flush any minerals and deposits from the water mains. While flushing the system won’t interrupt your water service, when crews are working in your neighborhood you may notice a temporary drop in your water pressure or discolored water. This is normal and is not a health hazard. If this occurs, simply let your cold water tap run until it is clear. Check for discolored water before using the washing machine or dishwasher. If water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, check your faucet screens for trapped particles.

If you have any specific questions about the hydrant flushing in your area you may contact the Water Department at (973) 263-7099 Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m.to 3:30 p.m.

