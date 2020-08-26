Murphy Announces New Modifications for General Election

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order to make modifications to this year’s primarily vote-by-mail (VBM) General Election. The order clarifies Executive Order No. 177.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to reevaluate the way we typically hold our elections,” said Governor Murphy. “With today’s executive order, we are implementing revised requirements to alleviate concerns and provide clarity to voters as they cast their votes.”

Effective immediately, Executive Order No. 179 makes the following modifications:

Requires county clerks to publish a notice reflecting this year’s primarily vote-by-mail process;

Permits county boards of elections to continue counting ballots every day until counting is completed; and

Requires election audits to be completed by December 4, 2020.

Click here for a copy of Executive Order No. 179

