Parsippany Resident Charged with CDS in a Hanover Park

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Daniel Foesel arrested Mr. Aqif Mahmudi, 18, from Parsippany, for possession of CDS, on August 11.

Officer Foesel was conducting checks of the parks in town when he observed two males in Black Brook Park. Upon approaching them, he detected the odor of marijuana. After a brief investigation, Mr. Mahmudi was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was processed and released with a court date.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

