Reports of Stabbing in Mill Run Apartments

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department was notified at approximately 4:30 a.m. on reports of a stabbing in the Mill Creek Apartments, on Harry and Judy Drive, off Route 10 in the Powdermill section of Parsippany. Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and The Morris County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene.

Sources at the scene indicate a domestic dispute which led a female to stab a male. At this time there is no danger to the general public.

Parsippany Focus is waiting for an official statement from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and will update this article when additional information becomes available.

