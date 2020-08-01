MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Supervisor Patrick LaGuerre, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and Morris County Freeholder Tayfun Selen joined the local Islamic Community during an Eid Ul-Adha prayer service at the Islamic Center of Morris County in Rockaway Borough on Friday, July 31.
Eid-ul-Adha Prayer was celebrated around the world on Friday, as the pandemic curfew forced people to limit gatherings and maintain social distancing.
The Islamic Center of Morris County, NJ is registered with the State of NJ as a 501(c) (3), Non-Profit Religious & Educational organization for Muslims.