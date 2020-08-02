DMV Written Tests Begin on Monday

MORRIS COUNTY — Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will now begin written driver tests, including commercial drivers, starting Monday, August 3, announced the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. The tests will be given by appointment in all licensing centers except Oakland and Flemington, they said.

The demand is high, stated DMV officials so drivers are encouraged to make an appointment. Appointments can be made up to thirty days in advance click here.

Road tests restarted June 29, also on an appointment basis.

