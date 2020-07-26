Your landlord can’t lock you out in N.J., even when federal protections expire

While the federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire on Saturday, tenants in New Jersey are still protected until early October, the Department of Community Affairs said.The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, provided a temporary moratorium on some evictions across the country when it was signed in March, but that reprieve will end when funding runs out at the end of the month. If it lapses, it will leave almost a third of U.S. renters vulnerable to eviction, according to the Urban Institute. But New Jersey renters are protected until at least Oct. 5, or 60 day…

