PHS Class of 2020 Enjoys Senior Prom at Legacy Castle

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School Senior prom had originally been scheduled for May 28 but was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The prom was rescheduled at the last minute with parents sponsoring the night.

Upon arrival graduates stood in front of a device that took their temperature before entering Legacy Castle; plenty of hand sanitizing stations and the staff was all masked and gloved. The staff enforced mask-wearing indoors at all times, and the main event was outdoors on the terrace. The food was delicious and beautifully presented, the staff was very attentive and really sweet.

