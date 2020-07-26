Christie’s new lobbying firm rakes in $240K from N.J. companies seeking to influence fed stimulus

Former Gov. Chris Christie’s new lobbying firm was paid $180,000 in the last three months by three New Jersey hospital chains on stimulus legislation approved by Congress in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Senate filings show.Christie’s firm, Christie 55 Solutions LLC, was paid $60,000 apiece by Atlantic Health System, Hackensack Meridian Health and RWJBarnabas Health between April 1 and June 30, filings show.Christie and Rich Bagger, his former chief of staff, were hired to lobby on the $2 trillion stimulus law known as the CARES Act and the federal paycheck protection program, which of…

Read More

Comments

Comments