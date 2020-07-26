Bagged salads sold under store brands including Walmart, Aldi, ShopRite recalled after more than 600 get sick

Bagged salads mixes sold under multiple store brand names including Walmart, Aldi and ShopRite been recalled in 31 states after more than 600 people have been sickened by parasites in 11 of those states, according to the federal Food and Drug Administration.The salads made by Fresh Express, which is based in Illinois, are contaminated with Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause an intestinal illness after being ingested.The outbreak has affected 641 people in 11 states, with no cases reported in New Jersey, since the first FDA alert was issued in June. Thirty-seven people have been hospitalized…

