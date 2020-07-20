Morris County Seeks “Communications Director”

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Development of deep knowledge of county programming and services, provided by the six departments, constitutional offices, commissions, authorities, educational institutions, and nonprofit partners.

Execution of a public information campaign that enables constituents to understand county government and the contribution of the Freeholder Board. The Morris County Chamber of Commerce and County College of Morris are strong partners in this function. Innovation is key.

Preparation of media releases on a daily basis. Close coordination with the County Administration and Board of Freeholders on the content and messaging of releases.

Oversight of social media communications.

Management of the county website, along with staff and professional support. A website redesign is underway, as is digitization of county form and online payment capabilities.

Preparation and transmission of a weekly e-newsletter.

Organization of programs and acknowledgments at the Freeholder work sessions and public meetings. Preparation of remarks on matters of interest that the Freeholder Board can deliver to concerned citizens.

Arrangement of annual and special events, often working with the Clerk of the Board’s Office and other county partners, including the Annual Reorganization Meeting, Memorial Day Recognition, 9-11 Remembrance, and Veterans’ Medal Ceremony.

Response to emails and other correspondence intended for the Freeholders or agency leads, which involves thoughtful interaction with all parties involved and consistent messaging.

Preparation or remarks and oftentimes recognition resolutions for numerous events attended by members of the Freeholder Board.

Coordination of photography or videography at various events. Arrangements with the Division of Buildings & Grounds to ensure locational amenities appropriate for each event.

Oversight of physical/paper messaging, brochures, flyers, pamphlets, maps, that provide important information on county government and related programs and services.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Deep knowledge of the County of Morris and the government functions. Excellent communication ability, both written and oral. Ability to manage small team, but work collaboratively with a very large team.

A Bachelor’s Degree in a Communications relative area of study.

LOCATION:

Morris County Administration & Records Building

10 Court Street, 5th Floor

Morristown, NJ 07960

SALARY:

$100,000 to $130,000 dependent upon relevant experience

DEADLINE TO APPLY:

Friday, August 7, 2020 by 12:00 Noon

Interested applicants, please fill out our online employment form. In addition, please submit a cover letter with salary requirements.

County of Morris makes all efforts to complete the application accessible to any and all users. If you would like to contact us regarding the accessibility of our website or need assistance completing the application process, please the Personnel Office at (973) 285-6103.

EOE Minorities/Females/Protected Veterans/Disabled Contact

Comments

Comments