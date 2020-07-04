Maintenance Technician Charged with Sexual Assault at Arbor Terrace

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker, and Morris Plains Police Department Chief Michael M. Koroski state that Anthony Ligon, 61, of Morristown, has been charged with Sexual Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(1), a crime of the second degree; and Criminal Sexual Contact in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-3b, a crime of the fourth degree.

This defendant is alleged to have committed a sexual assault and an act of sexual contact on Friday, July 3, 2020, on a female resident, 82, who resides at Arbor Terrace Senior Living Facility, located in Morris Plains.

The defendant was employed by Arbor Terrace at the time of the offense as a maintenance technician. The defendant has been charged by warrant-complaint and is currently lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility in accordance with Criminal Justice Reform.

“At Arbor Terrace Morris Plains, we take any allegation of misconduct seriously and do not tolerate any form of abuse. While we cannot provide details on the alleged incident because there is an ongoing investigation, what we can tell you is that we acted swiftly, immediately calling the police, notifying the resident’s family, suspending the staff member in question and reporting the allegation to the New Jersey Department of Health. We are working with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation. Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of the residents entrusted to our care – they are our family,” statement from Arbor Terrace Management.

Prosecutor Knapp would like to thank the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit and the Morris Plains Police Department, whose efforts contributed to the investigation of the matter.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to call the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200 or the Morris Plains Police Department at (973) 538-2284.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

