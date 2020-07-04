Indian American Senior Association of Morris County Donate to Volunteer Ambulance Squads

PARSIPPANY — In appreciation of services provided by Parsippany’s frontline heroes during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the Indian American Senior Association of Morris County recently donated $500.00 each to Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad in Lake Parsippany and Rockaway Neck First Aid Squad in Lake Hiawatha.

“In this crisis, we know our emergency responders are doing an excellent job helping the community,” said Rajni Patel. “They’re putting in so many hours to protect us all, even as volunteers; they don’t get paid. So it’s our way of giving back to them for everything they’re doing for us all.”

The donations will go directly to purchasing essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), used by emergency responders to ensure their safety throughout the course of this crisis. Both ambulance squads are also hoping to use donations they receive from the community to purchase and install ultraviolet lighting in their vehicles to help further protect and disinfect any surfaces that might come in contact with an infected resident.

The IASAMC is a registered Non-Profit Organization that works to serve and support the Indo-American senior community in the Township of Parsippany and Morris County.

The IASAMC also works to provide security, protection, and empowerment to older people in need of support. They offer presentations and seminars to address issues that concern seniors including healthcare, retirement planning, recreation, cultural integration & enrichment, even balanced nutrition. Additionally, the IASAMC organizes various programs to promote culture and education amongst residents 60 years and older, residing in the community.

For more information on IASAMC, please call 973-615-5935.

Comments

Comments