Freeholder Board’s June 24 Virtual Meetings — Residents Invited to Attend

MORRIS COUNTY — Due to the COVID-19 crisis and the need for social distancing and avoiding group gatherings, the Morris County Board of Freeholders will meet virtually on Wednesday, June 24. Residents are invited to “attend” the meeting.

“We continue to operate county government safely during this COVID-19 crisis, with all important functions of government being maintained,” said Freeholder Director Deborah Smith. “As we do this, we remain vigilant on social distancing, wearing face coverings, and limiting public gatherings. So, we invite you to join our county government meetings online for now and look forward to meeting you again in person in the future.”The Freeholder Board also will hold a work session at 4:30 p.m., followed by the 7:00 p.m. regular public meeting. Public comment is only allowed at the 7:00 p.m. public session.

Residents are invited to watch and/or listen at 4:30 p.m. and again at 7:00 p.m. At the later meeting, there will be a public comment period that will be announced by the Freeholder Director Deborah Smith.

WORK SESSION 4:30 p.m.

There is no public comment period during this meeting, but the public is invited to attend.

Video Access: WebEx attendee link by clicking here.

Audio Only Access: Phone number is 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 129 817 5770

PUBLIC MEETING 7:00 p.m.

There will be a public comment period, which will be announced by the Freeholder Director during the meeting.

Video Access: WebEx attendee link by clicking here.

Audio Only Access: Phone number: 1-408-418-9388 Event number/Access code: 129 503 3546

Residents are asked to please mute their phones when they join they join the meeting, except if they are participating in the public comment period, and then to mute again after commenting. Also, please try to “line up” politely with other callers during the comment period. It would be much appreciated.

