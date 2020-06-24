LEGAL NOTICE

Take notice that in accordance with N.J.S.A. 39:4-56.6, application has been made to the Chief Administrator of the Motor Vehicle Commission, Trenton, New Jersey, to receive title papers authorizing the sale for,

Make Tracker/Tahoe

Year 1988

VIN/Hull Identification Number BUJ02598A888

Objections, if any, should be made in writing, immediately in writing to the Chief Administrator of the Motor Vehicle Commission, Special Title Unit, P.O. Box 017, Trenton, New Jersey, 08666-0017.

Parsippany Focus June 24, 2020

Comments

Comments