Nisha Godbole Receives Award at 2020 Muhlenberg College Honors Convocation

PARSIPPANY — The virtual ceremony celebrated academic achievement, community engagement, original research, and commitment to the College. Nisha Godbole received The President’s Award on behalf of Top Naach Dance Club, the College’s Bollywood dance group. This award honors the student organization that has contributed in the most positive way to Muhlenberg College.

The Muhlenberg College Honors Convocation is a formal academic ceremony designed to honor and celebrate leadership and scholarly excellence and achievement. This year marks the College’s 172nd year of higher education and, due to the nationwide impact of COVID-19, the first time the ceremony was conducted virtually.

Faculty and staff awards included The Class of 1932 Research Professorship, The Crossette Family Faculty Fellowship for International Research, The Donald B. Hoffman Research Fellowship, The Robert C. Williams Faculty Award, The Daniel J. and Carol Shiner Wilson Grant for the Completion of Scholarly Projects, The Spira Award, The Award for the Outstanding Advisor to First-Year Students, The Student Government Award, The Faculty Rising Scholars Award, The Chairman’s Award and The Hamre Prize.

The faculty address, “See You in the Classroom,” was given by Professor of Political Science Lanethea Mathews-Schultz.

Founded in 1848, Muhlenberg is a highly selective, private, four-year residential, liberal arts college located in Allentown, Pennsylvania, approximately 90 miles west of New York City. With an undergraduate enrollment of approximately 2,200 students, Muhlenberg College is dedicated to shaping creative, compassionate, collaborative leaders through rigorous academic programs in the arts, humanities, natural sciences, and social sciences as well as selected pre-professional programs, including accounting, business, education, and public health. The College is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. A member of the Centennial Conference, Muhlenberg competes in 22 varsity sports.

