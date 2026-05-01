Parsippany Senior Center to Host Tax Benefits Workshop

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Senior Center will host an educational workshop to help residents understand and apply for available property tax relief programs.

The session, titled “Maximizing Your Tax Benefits: Navigating the PAS-1 Application,” will be presented by Thai Nguyen and will provide guidance on several key programs designed to assist eligible seniors and residents with disabilities.

Topics will include the Senior Freeze (Property Tax Reimbursement Program), which is available to qualifying residents who own or live in a mobile home; the ANCHOR program, which offers property tax relief for both homeowners and renters; and the StayNJ program, which provides assistance with property tax payments of up to $6,500 for eligible residents.

To qualify for these programs, individuals must be age 65 or older or receiving Social Security disability benefits.

The workshop will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Parsippany Senior Center, located at 1130 Knoll Road in Lake Hiawatha.

Residents interested in attending can register by calling (973) 263-7351. The session is free and open to the public.