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Parsippany Senior Center to Host Tax Benefits Workshop

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Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Senior Center will host an educational workshop to help residents understand and apply for available property tax relief programs.

The session, titled “Maximizing Your Tax Benefits: Navigating the PAS-1 Application,” will be presented by Thai Nguyen and will provide guidance on several key programs designed to assist eligible seniors and residents with disabilities.

Topics will include the Senior Freeze (Property Tax Reimbursement Program), which is available to qualifying residents who own or live in a mobile home; the ANCHOR program, which offers property tax relief for both homeowners and renters; and the StayNJ program, which provides assistance with property tax payments of up to $6,500 for eligible residents.

To qualify for these programs, individuals must be age 65 or older or receiving Social Security disability benefits.

The workshop will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Parsippany Senior Center, located at 1130 Knoll Road in Lake Hiawatha.

Residents interested in attending can register by calling (973) 263-7351. The session is free and open to the public.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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