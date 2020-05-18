Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Announce Small Business & Self-Employment Portal

PARSIPPANY – The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has created a Small Business and Self-Employment Portal to assist residents with information on employment benefits and continuation of business during the COVID-19 pandemic. This simple, but the useful portal has sorted links to information, applications, and useful resources to assist small business owners, employees, and self-employed/ gig workers, as they seek assistance during these times.

Users can access the Parsippany-Troy Hills Small Business & Self-Employment Portal by clicking here.

For Small Businesses

• Look up information about the Paycheck Protection Plan, fill out the Paycheck Protection Plan Borrower Application Form, and search through the list of SBA Paycheck Protection lenders that best suit your business’ needs.

• Determine your eligibility for emergency assistance.

• Compare loans with the SBA Coronavirus Pandemic Loans Comparison Guide.

• Use the Paycheck Protection Program Loan Calculator to determine the maximum amount you can borrow.

• View guides on how to re-open your small business and return to work.

For Self-Employed

• View straight answers on coronavirus unemployment programs for independent workers from the labor commissioner.

• View links to the New Jersey Division of Unemployment Insurance to apply for unemployment, check claim status and re-certify for benefits.

Additional information can be found in the links. If residents have questions, they can call New Jersey Small Business Development Center at (908) 269-8475 or visit their website by clicking here.

