Parsippany High School Girls Lacrosse Held a Car Wash Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School Girls Lacrosse team rolled up their sleeves and got to work on Saturday, April 18, hosting a successful car wash fundraiser that brought together players, families, and community members.

Members of the Parsippany High School Girls Lacrosse team came together on Saturday, April 18, for a car wash fundraiser, raising funds for senior scholarships and their end-of-season banquet while showing their appreciation for community support.

Held to support the team’s season expenses, the event featured student-athletes enthusiastically washing cars, greeting residents, and showing their appreciation for the community’s continued support. Drivers lined up to have their vehicles cleaned while also contributing to a great cause.

The fundraiser not only helped raise needed funds for including senior scholarships, end of season banquet, equipment, uniforms, and travel, but also highlighted the strong sense of teamwork and dedication among the players. Parents and volunteers were also on hand, helping coordinate the event and ensuring everything ran smoothly.

Community members praised the team for their hard work and positive energy, noting that events like this strengthen the bond between local schools and residents.

The Parsippany High School Girls Lacrosse team continues to demonstrate that success is built not only on the field, but also through community engagement, leadership, and a commitment to working together.

Missed the car wash? You can still make a difference! Reach out to @Parsippany-RedHawkLAXClub to donate via Venmo—proceeds support senior scholarships and the team’s end-of-season banquet.