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Honoring Sacrifice: PHS Seniors Encouraged to Apply for Military Service Award

“No matter the reason” Apply now for the Military Service Award sponsored by Proud Parents of the Parsippany High School alumni in the U.S. Military. 

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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 PARSIPPANY — This service award application is currently open until May 15, 2026. One may ask why does someone want to join the U.S. Military? It may be because of the iconic slogan “Be All You Can Be” gaining the benefits of education, financial stability, healthcare coverage, and specialized career training; or it could be for family devotion/tradition or lastly the passion of Country Pride. No matter the reason, this Military Service Award was designed to recognize these young men and women who have unselfishly joined or will be joining the armed services of the United States.

The monetary award of $150-$500 will be offered to Parsippany High School Seniors that are committing to serve in the U.S. Military. Whether they are joining through the Reserves, the Academies, or ROTC of the United States Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, Space Force, or Merchant Marines, they are all applicable. This award is being offered as a gratitude for making this incredible commitment and sacrifice to serve our country. 

Mrs. Luz Johnson, mother of PHS Alumni and graduate of Naval Academy Kenneth Johnson, and Mrs. Stacey Bernauer, mother of PHS Alumni and graduate of West Point Academy Clayton Bernauer, are the proud parents to present this service award during the Senior awards ceremony in June.

They have given out and will continue to give out multiple service awards as each year passes to continue to grow the PHS military community initiative. This initiative was compassionately created in 2023 to further educate future students in the military opportunities available, enhance the Parsippany community and recognize the noble military alumni of PHS. It is just a small token of appreciation to all those who have served, currently serving and planning to serve our amazing country. 

Students may apply by clicking here.

For further questions please contact the PHS counseling department at (973) 263-7001. 

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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