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Kiwanis Club Leaders Visit Central Middle School Builders Club

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Leaders from the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany recently visited Central Middle School to meet with members of the Builders Club, reinforcing the importance of service, leadership, and community involvement among young students.

The primary purpose of the visit was to present the club with a brand-new Builders Club banner, generously supplied by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Bonnie Sturm, President of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, and Frank Cahill, New Jersey District Governor of Kiwanis International, officially presented the banner to the student Presidents of the Builders Club.

The Builders Club at Central Middle School was charted on December 17, 1993 and has been sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Beyond the presentation, the visit highlighted the meaningful service work already being done by the students and what lies ahead.

Builders Club members are currently organizing a donation drive to collect supplies for a local animal rescue, demonstrating their compassion for animals in need. They are also planning visits to a senior citizens complex, where they will spend time reading, playing games, and building relationships with residents, bringing joy and companionship to the community.

The Central Middle School Key Club celebrates the unveiling of its new club banner, symbolizing their commitment to service and leadership in the community.

In addition, the club participated in an Earth Day cleanup project, where students worked together to clean the school grounds—showing pride in their school and a commitment to environmental responsibility.

The visit reinforced the strong partnership between Kiwanis and its Service Leadership Programs, including Builders Club, which introduces middle school students to the value of volunteerism and leadership at an early age.

Kiwanis leaders praised the students not only for their ideas, but for taking action.

“These students aren’t just talking about service—they’re doing it,” Kwianis Club of Greater Parsippany President Bonnie Sturm said. “From helping animals, to supporting seniors, to improving their own school environment, they are already making a real impact.”

Ms. Vicari and Ms. Fasciana serve as the dedicated school advisors for the Central Middle School Key Club, providing guidance, support, and encouragement to student members as they develop leadership skills and a strong commitment to community service. Through their mentorship, they help foster a positive environment where students can grow, collaborate, and make a meaningful impact both within the school and throughout the community.

The Builders Club program serves as a stepping stone to Key Club International and eventually Circle K International, creating a pathway for lifelong service and leadership.

The visit served as a powerful reminder that even at a young age, students can lead, serve, and make a difference in their community.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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