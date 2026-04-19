Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustments Meeting – April 15, 2026

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment held a Special Meeting on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Parsippany High School, with a focused agenda centered on a single major application.

Click here to download the agenda.

The meeting began with standard procedural items, including roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance, and confirmation that proper notice was given in accordance with New Jersey’s Open Public Meetings Act. The session was then opened to the general public for participation.

The primary and only agenda item was Application 24:38, submitted by the Islamic Community Cultural Center, located at 879 South Beverwyck Road. The application sought preliminary and final site plan approval, along with “C” and “D” variances, to construct a three-story addition to the existing facility.

This application had previously been carried from the January 28, 2026 meeting, indicating ongoing review and discussion by the Board.

The meeting’s agenda reflected a targeted and in-depth review of this significant development proposal, giving Board members, professionals, and the public an opportunity to evaluate the scope, impact, and compliance aspects of the proposed expansion.