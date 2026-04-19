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Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustments Meeting – April 15, 2026

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment held a Special Meeting on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Parsippany High School, with a focused agenda centered on a single major application.

Click here to download the agenda.

The meeting began with standard procedural items, including roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance, and confirmation that proper notice was given in accordance with New Jersey’s Open Public Meetings Act. The session was then opened to the general public for participation.

The primary and only agenda item was Application 24:38, submitted by the Islamic Community Cultural Center, located at 879 South Beverwyck Road. The application sought preliminary and final site plan approval, along with “C” and “D” variances, to construct a three-story addition to the existing facility.

This application had previously been carried from the January 28, 2026 meeting, indicating ongoing review and discussion by the Board.

The meeting’s agenda reflected a targeted and in-depth review of this significant development proposal, giving Board members, professionals, and the public an opportunity to evaluate the scope, impact, and compliance aspects of the proposed expansion.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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