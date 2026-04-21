Central Middle School Hosts Successful Spring Food Truck & Craft Fair

PARSIPPANY — The Central Middle School PTSA welcomed the community for its Spring Food Truck & Craft Fair on Saturday, April 18, drawing a strong turnout of residents eager to support local businesses and the school’s students.

Held on the grounds of Central Middle School, the event featured more than 60 vendors offering a wide variety of products, including local honey, baked goods, beauty items, apparel, and specialty crafts. Attendees enjoyed browsing the diverse selection while connecting with local entrepreneurs and artisans.

Food trucks were a major highlight of the day

Food trucks were a major highlight of the day, serving up a range of delicious options that kept visitors satisfied throughout the event. From savory favorites to sweet treats, there was something for everyone, making it a true family-friendly experience.

The fair created a lively and welcoming atmosphere, with families, friends, and neighbors coming together to celebrate community spirit. Students from Central Middle School also benefited from the event, as proceeds and participation helped support school programs and initiatives.

Allison Campbell from the Central Middle School PTSA expressed her appreciation to the vendors, volunteers, and attendees who made the event a success. Their efforts helped create a memorable day while reinforcing the importance of supporting local businesses and educational communities.

Events like the Spring Food Truck & Craft Fair continue to showcase the strength of Parsippany’s community, bringing residents together for a day of fun, food, and local pride.

The event featured more than 60 vendors offering a wide variety of products