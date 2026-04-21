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Central Middle School Hosts Successful Spring Food Truck & Craft Fair

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Central Middle School PTSA welcomed the community for its Spring Food Truck & Craft Fair on Saturday, April 18, drawing a strong turnout of residents eager to support local businesses and the school’s students.

Held on the grounds of Central Middle School, the event featured more than 60 vendors offering a wide variety of products, including local honey, baked goods, beauty items, apparel, and specialty crafts. Attendees enjoyed browsing the diverse selection while connecting with local entrepreneurs and artisans.

Food trucks were a major highlight of the day

Food trucks were a major highlight of the day, serving up a range of delicious options that kept visitors satisfied throughout the event. From savory favorites to sweet treats, there was something for everyone, making it a true family-friendly experience.

The fair created a lively and welcoming atmosphere, with families, friends, and neighbors coming together to celebrate community spirit. Students from Central Middle School also benefited from the event, as proceeds and participation helped support school programs and initiatives.

Allison Campbell from the Central Middle School PTSA expressed  her appreciation to the vendors, volunteers, and attendees who made the event a success. Their efforts helped create a memorable day while reinforcing the importance of supporting local businesses and educational communities.

Events like the Spring Food Truck & Craft Fair continue to showcase the strength of Parsippany’s community, bringing residents together for a day of fun, food, and local pride.

The event featured more than 60 vendors offering a wide variety of products
The event featured more than 60 vendors offering a wide variety of products
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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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