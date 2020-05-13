Taniya Varghese Graduates from Lakeview College of Nursing

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
9
Taniya Varghese

PARSIPPANY — Taniya Varghese was recognized for graduating from Lakeview College of Nursing during the College’s spring virtual commencement ceremony.

Varghese earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College’s Danville location and achieved the final graduation requirements through online learning during a time of transition in an ever-changing world.

She is a 2012 graduate of Parsippany Hills High School and a 2016 graduate of Seton Hall University in South Orange.

She is the daughter of Shaji and Susan Varghese of Parsippany.

Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, IL, in the fall of 2001.

Comments

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR