Taniya Varghese Graduates from Lakeview College of Nursing

PARSIPPANY — Taniya Varghese was recognized for graduating from Lakeview College of Nursing during the College’s spring virtual commencement ceremony.

Varghese earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College’s Danville location and achieved the final graduation requirements through online learning during a time of transition in an ever-changing world.

She is a 2012 graduate of Parsippany Hills High School and a 2016 graduate of Seton Hall University in South Orange.

She is the daughter of Shaji and Susan Varghese of Parsippany.

Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, IL, in the fall of 2001.

