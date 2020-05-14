For middle school and high school parents. Learn how to send your kids to college without going broke

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and Cornerstone College Solutions will be hosting “College Fund Workshop” virtual meeting on Wednesday, May 20 at 3:00 p.m.

This complimentary workshop is designed to help families navigate the confusing and often frustrating process of selecting, applying to and paying for college.

-Learn proven strategies to reduce the overall cost of college

-Discover the rules of the Financial Aid System and how to maximize the amount received

-Identify myths and avoid common mistakes that could cost you tens of thousands of dollars

-Discover how to obtain discounts from colleges and universities even if you won’t qualify for “need-based” financial aid

-Select the right schools to fit your budget

-Explore options available to pay for college

This workshop is open to everyone including Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce members.

Click here to join this virtual event.

