Murphy’s First Steps to Opening NJ’s Economy

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
67
Governor Phil Murphy. Photo by Rich Hundley III, Trentonian

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Murphy announced the first positive steps towards reopening New Jersey’s economy.

  1. Restrictions on non-essential construction will be lifted beginning on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 6:00 a.m., provided that social distancing and mitigation protocols are followed. This will allow construction prohibited by Executive Order 122 to resume.
  2. Retail businesses that were deemed non-essential also will benefit by the relaxing of the restrictions imposed by Executive Order 107, by being allowed to provide curbside pick-up (both by vehicle and foot traffic) beginning on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 6:00 a.m.
  3. Our cars also will benefit from the Governor’s announcement. Vehicle gatherings will also be allowed effective immediately, subject to social distancing. This will allow drive-in and drive-through services such as movie theaters, farms, and church services to resume.

Comments

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR