Murphy’s First Steps to Opening NJ’s Economy

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Murphy announced the first positive steps towards reopening New Jersey’s economy.
- Restrictions on non-essential construction will be lifted beginning on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 6:00 a.m., provided that social distancing and mitigation protocols are followed. This will allow construction prohibited by Executive Order 122 to resume.
- Retail businesses that were deemed non-essential also will benefit by the relaxing of the restrictions imposed by Executive Order 107, by being allowed to provide curbside pick-up (both by vehicle and foot traffic) beginning on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 6:00 a.m.
- Our cars also will benefit from the Governor’s announcement. Vehicle gatherings will also be allowed effective immediately, subject to social distancing. This will allow drive-in and drive-through services such as movie theaters, farms, and church services to resume.