Morris County MUA Cancels May 16 Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event

MORRIS COUNTY — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority has decided to CANCEL the Household Hazardous Waste disposal event scheduled for May 16 at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy in Parsippany.

The event is being canceled out of an abundance of caution to protect the health of county residents and MUA staff, while adhering to state and federal social distancing and gathering guidelines.

The MUA also is announcing that the scheduled June 13 Household Hazardous Waste event will be moved from the County College of Morris in Randolph to the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy in Parsippany.

For residents who planned to attend the May event, it is recommended that you safely store any materials and dispose of them in June.

“While we have come to know how important events such as these are to the public, we believe this decision is in everyone’s best interest in order to take the necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety. I hope you will all join me at our next disposal event in June,” said MUA Executive Director Larry Gindoff.

Two Household Hazardous Waste events planned for the fall remain scheduled at this time. These two events are currently set for Saturday, September 12, at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, and Saturday, October 10, at Chatham High School.

Click here to visit the MCMUA website for additional updates regarding Household Hazardous Waste and other programs.

