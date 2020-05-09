Prosecutor’s Office Members Participate in Parade for Healthcare Workers

MORRIS COUNTY — In a heartfelt, emotional showing of support, several members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office PBA Local 327 participated in a parade on May 7 to recognize Nurses Week. The event was organized by the Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Committee, Finance Chairman Ryan Dawson, and Grand Marshall Mary Waller. The Parade of Our Heroes proceeded from Morristown Town Hall parking lot to Morristown Medical Center. Many nurses and other healthcare workers watched as a caravan of Police, Fire and Emergency Services vehicles saluted them with flashing lights, sirens and honking horns. Several bagpipers also accompanied the caravan of vehicles.

Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp and Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker applauded the agency’s role in the festive event: “The nurses and other healthcare workers have put their lives on the line for our protection. We are proud to salute their service on this special day.”

