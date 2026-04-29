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Teddy Bear Clinic Set for May 2 at Morris County School of Technology

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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DENVILLE — Families across Morris County are invited to a fun, hands-on learning experience as the annual Teddy Bear Clinic returns on Saturday, May 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Morris County School of Technology.

Designed for children ages 3 to 9, the Teddy Bear Clinic offers a unique opportunity for kids to bring their favorite stuffed animals for a “check-up” while engaging with local first responders in a relaxed, friendly environment.

Participants will have the chance to meet and interact with members of the Denville Police Department, Denville Fire Department, Denville EMS, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Saint Clare’s EMS, and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. The event aims to build positive relationships between children and first responders while teaching important safety skills.

Throughout the event, children will take part in a variety of interactive activities, including building their own personalized first aid kits, learning fire safety techniques, navigating a fire-themed obstacle course, and exploring the science of fingerprinting. Young attendees can also try on real firefighter gear, offering a hands-on look at the equipment used to keep communities safe.

A highlight of the day will be the opportunity to explore real emergency vehicles, including fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances. This up-close experience allows children to better understand how these vehicles are used during emergencies.

In addition to the educational components, the event will feature face painting and temporary tattoos, ensuring a fun-filled experience for all attendees.

Organizers noted that the Teddy Bear Clinic would not be possible without the generous support of numerous local businesses and organizations, whose contributions have helped make the event a reality.

The event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is encouraged by visiting the Morris County Vocational School District website.

For more information, contact Samantha Shane at [email protected].

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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