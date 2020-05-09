ShopRite and Procter & Gamble Partner with ProCamps to Host Virtual Guest Teacher Series

PARSIPPANY — ShopRite and Procter & Gamble has partnered with ProCamps to host a Virtual Guest Teacher series, bringing professional athletes into distance learning classrooms across multiple cities this month.

Each participating pro will conduct an interactive virtual class for kids across the area to help keep them engaged, learning, and physically active while they are away from their classrooms.

Children from across the country are welcome to join and view each class as it’s live-streamed via Facebook.com/ProCamps.

The ShopRite Facebook page will also live stream the virtual classes at Facebook.com/ShopRite.Supermarket.

Professional football, baseball, and soccer players will connect with children during the virtual lessons, which will include a fun pop quiz on history and science, physical fitness tips, and the opportunity for participants to ask the guest teacher questions.

Upcoming classes include:

Golden Tate – Tuesday, May 12 at 2:30 p.m.

Didi Gregorius – Tuesday, May at 12:00 p.m.

Christie Pearce Rampone – Tuesday, May 26 at 12:00 Noon

Comments

