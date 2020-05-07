Facebook Live Friday concert – Munah Hayes

MORRIS COUNTY — This week’s concert features Morristown resident Munah Hayes. The concert will take place at 12:30 p.m. by clicking here and will be posted on our website later in the day.

Munah Hayes first realized that she could sing while participating in the youth choir at United Methodist Church in Morristown. She has had the pleasure of singing with many bands that have covered every genre of music. Her favorite genre however, is gospel music mixed with a dash of freestyle funk. Her personal musical philosophy is to let your heart reveal itself through your melodic voice. She believes that music is the most powerful tool that brings everyone together in harmony.

