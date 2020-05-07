Route 10 westbound ramp to I-287 northbound to close

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced the ramp from Route 10 westbound to I-287 northbound, and one lane in each direction on Route 10, will be closed this weekend as a roadway improvement project advances in Hanover, Morris County.

Beginning at 7:00 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, May 8, until 7:00 a.m. Monday, May 11, NJDOT’s contractor, Crisdel Construction Group, Inc., is scheduled to close the ramp from Route 10 westbound to I-287 northbound, as well as one lane on Route 10 in each direction in the vicinity of the I-287 interchange in Hanover. This closure will allow the contractor to complete a full-box reconstruction of the roadway. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times during the weekend closures. Additional lane closures on Route 10 westbound are scheduled for next weekend as the roadway reconstruction continues. The following signed detour will be in place this weekend:

Route 10 westbound to I-287 northbound detour:

Motorists traveling on Route 10 westbound wishing to take the ramp to I-287 northbound will be directed to continue on Route 10 westbound

Take Ridgedale Avenue South U-turn (Dryden Way/Ridgedale Avenue/Cedar Knolls exit)

Stay left for Ridgedale Avenue/Cedar Knolls

Keep right and take the ramp to Route 10 eastbound

Take the ramp to I-287 northbound

The $4.5 million state-funded project will reconstruct a half-mile portion of Route 10 westbound, which is in poor condition. The project also includes the installation of improved overhead signage and guiderail replacement, which will be completed during the week following the completion of weekend closures.

Advance warning and variable messaging signs are being utilized to provide advance notification to the motoring public of all traffic pattern changes associated with the work.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NJDOT_info or on the NJDOT Facebook page.

Comments

