MORRIS COUNTY — On Wednesday, March 3, the College of Saint Elizabeth Police Studies Institute and The NJ Police Community Affairs Officers Association co-hosted the 21st Century Community Policing Leadership Conference. This one day program covered topics including Engaging the Faith-Based Community, Creating New Partnerships with Diverse Communities, Veterans and Seniors, Creating a Diverse Workforce for the Future Through Mentoring and much more.

Opening remarks were made by Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo & NJ Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. A packed room of law enforcement, community leaders and elected officials came together to map out best practices for policing. “We must continue to build a blueprint for collaborative policing to reduce crime, improve public trust and build bridges with community,”said Police Studies Institute Director William Schievella.

