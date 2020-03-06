Chamber holds Wine and Cheese Networking

PACC's next "Wine and Cheese" Networking will be held on Thursday, April 2 at 100 South Jefferson Road, Whippany

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce held a “Wine and Cheese” Networking event on Thursday, March 5 at M & T Bank, 240 Baldwin Road.

Over fifty members and nonmembers joined in for this exciting networking event sponsored by M & T Bank.

PACC’s next “Wine and Cheese” Networking will be held on Thursday, April 2 at 100 South Jefferson Road, Whippany. Join Frank DelPesce, America’s Mortgage Lender; Olga Tsiavos, KW Metropolitan and Craig Eagleson, Eagleson Financial – Allstate for an evening wine and cheese and meeting businesses and networking.

This is a free event for all Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce members. Non-members are also invited, but only allowed to attend three free events.

Click here to purchase tickets. For information on sponsoring a “Wine and Cheese” Networking event contact Frank Cahill, Executive Board Member, at (973) 402-6400.

