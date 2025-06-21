Sunday, June 22, 2025
Morris County Officers Receive Scouting America’s Lifetime Achievement Awards

Corporal Erica Valvano, Sheriff James Gannon, Warden Christopher Klein
Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Scouting America, Patriots’ Path Council honored two Morris County Sheriff’s Office officers and other local citizens at the annual Morris County Lifetime Achievement Awards Dinner on Wednesday, June 18, in East Hanover.

Among this year’s Lifetime Achievement award honorees are Warden Christopher Klein of the Morris County Correctional Facility and Corporal Erica Valvano of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach and Planning Section’s Hope One team. The event was chaired by Jack Ambrose, a past Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Chief Warrant Officer, and Chief of the Patrol Division for Morris County’s Sheriff’s Office.

This event recognized outstanding citizens for their community service, as evidenced by their leadership and interests within the Morris County community, and for embodying the values of the century-old Scout Oath and Law in their personal and professional lives. Morris County is part of the Scouting America Patriots’ Path Council, along with the counties of Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, and Sussex. In the council, over 5,000 adult volunteers deliver the values of Scouting to over 12,000 Scouts. The program provided the following biographies.

Warden Christopher Klein began his career with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office/ Bureau of Corrections in September of 1999 as an Officer. Warden Klein worked in various areas of the Correctional Facility, including the Intake/Processing Unit and the Policy and Procedures Unit. In 2007, Warden Klein was promoted to the rank of Sergeant, where he managed the Policy and Procedures Unit, the New Jersey Department of Corrections State Inspection, and Accreditation through the American Correctional Association. In 2012, Warden Klein was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and was assigned the role of Administrative Lieutenant. As the Administrative Lieutenant, he managed the Training Unit, Fire Safety Unit, Medical Unit, Policy and Procedures Unit, and Quartermaster Unit. He has overseen the New Jersey Department of Corrections State Inspection and the Accreditation Department, where the Morris County Correctional Facility received its 4th accreditation from the American Correctional Association. In August of 2013, Warden Klein was promoted to his current position of Warden for the Morris County Correctional Facility. As Warden, he is responsible for the daily oversight of over 180 sworn and non-sworn members of the Bureau’s three divisions: Administrative Division, Support Services Division, and Security Division.

Corporal Erica Valvano is a motivated law enforcement professional with over 21 years of experience dedicated to maintaining her agency’s high level of professionalism by improving relationships with the community and developing innovative ways to address community issues. She found her passion for a career in law enforcement as a Boy Scouts of America Police Explorer sponsored by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. She continues to serve as the lead advisor with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post youth program. Her career began in the Protective Services Division, where she was assigned to access control and later prisoner transportation. In 2010, Corporal Valvano was transferred to the Community Outreach and Planning Section to cover details of community services. The Project Lifesaver Program, CALEA, Crime Stoppers, and the development of policies and procedures. On April 3, 2017, Corporal Valvano assisted with launching the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Hope One mobile outreach vehicle for addiction, recovery, and mental health services. In October 2018, she applied for and received a Bureau of Justice grant to expand the Hope One Project with the launch of the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative (PAARI). The Hope One Project received the 2019 IACP Michael Shanahan Leadership in Public/ Private Cooperation Award. In 2019, Corporal Valvano was honored to receive the “Community Impact Award” from New Jersey Women in Law Enforcement. She has assisted nine counties in replicating Hope One throughout New Jersey. These law enforcement diversion programs reflect her passion to help people in the community.

Sheriff James M. Gannon and Alan Robinson, Undersheriff for the Bureau of Corrections, recognized Warden Klein and Corporal Valvano. Sheriff Gannon said, “Warden Klein and Corporal Valvano are exceptional Morris County Sheriff’s Office representatives. Chris has professionalism and a demeanor perfect for running the best County Jail in the State. Erica has impacted many and made a difference in more lives than anyone I know. I am so proud of them and their work as officers of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.”

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
