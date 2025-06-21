Ferring Pharmaceutical Opens Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Ferring Pharmaceutical, a global life sciences company focused on reproductive medicine, uro-oncology, orthopaedics, and gastroenterology—including microbiome therapeutics—held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new 12,000-square-foot gene therapy manufacturing facility at its U.S. headquarters in Parsippany.

The new facility is dedicated to producing ADSTILADRIN, the first and only FDA-approved gene therapy administered directly to the bladder for the treatment of high-risk, non–muscle–invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). This therapy is intended for patients who no longer respond to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG).

Unlike traditional gene therapies that are often single-dose treatments, ADSTILADRIN is delivered via catheter every three months. Bipin Dalmia, Senior Vice President and Global Head of the Uro-Oncology Franchise at Ferring, noted that the goal is to manage high-risk bladder cancer as a chronic disease. Cancer-free patients may continue receiving the therapy for three to five years. The drug’s Phase 3 clinical trials lasted five years.

Under Ferring’s global production strategy, the drug substance will be manufactured in Finland, while the Parsippany facility will serve as the worldwide hub for producing the final dosage form.

Although the cost of the Parsippany facility was not disclosed, Dalmia shared that Ferring has invested over $1 billion in ADSTILADRIN over the past decade, including nearly $500 million in manufacturing infrastructure.

“Our strategy is threefold,” Dalmia explained. “First, we’re preparing for global demand by ensuring sufficient capacity. Second, we’re managing risk by diversifying our manufacturing footprint with dual sources for both drug substance and product. And third, we aim to control costs that are typically high for gene therapies.”

ADSTILADRIN received FDA approval for patient use in December 2022, and the Parsippany plant was approved for production in April 2025. Regulatory filings for the therapy are underway in the European Union, Canada, and Israel, with additional submissions planned for four more countries this year. A Phase 3 trial is currently ongoing in Japan.

Currently, ADSTILADRIN is the only gene therapy produced at the Parsippany site, but Dalmia indicated the facility could support multiple products in the future.

The new facility currently employs 23 people, with plans to expand to 67. Ferring’s Parsippany headquarters, which opened in 2014 on a 25-acre campus, employs approximately 600 full-time and 200 contingent workers.

Ferring’s global headquarters are located in St. Prex, Switzerland. The company employs over 6,000 people worldwide and serves millions of patients in over 100 countries.