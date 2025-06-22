Sunday, June 22, 2025
Hofstra University Recognizes Adrianna DiDomenico on Spring 2025 Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — Hofstra University has announced that Adrianna DiDomenico, a 2024 Graduate of Parsippany Hills High School, has been named to the Spring 2025 Dean’s List for her outstanding academic achievement. DiDomenico, majoring in Linguistics, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to qualify for this honor.

Hofstra University is dedicated to providing a high-quality education in an environment that fosters learning, collaboration, and personal growth. With small class sizes, committed faculty, and access to the resources of nearby New York City, Hofstra offers students the tools and support to achieve academic and professional success.

