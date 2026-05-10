Parsippany ROCKS! Brings Music, Youth Talent, and Community Spirit to the PAL

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Athletic League complex came alive with music, energy, and community pride on Saturday, May 9, as “Parsippany ROCKS!” brought families, students, volunteers, and local leaders together for a youth-driven music festival celebrating talent, teamwork, and service.

Charlie Corletta, General Manager of School of Rock Parsippany, said the event reflected the organization’s commitment to creating a welcoming and inspiring environment for young performers.

The event was a collaborative effort between School of Rock Parsippany, Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, and the Parsippany PAL, combining live performances with a mission to support youth development, music education, and community engagement.

Throughout the afternoon, young musicians took the stage, performing for family members, friends, and community supporters. The festival featured performances by School of Rock Parsippany, regional house bands, and youth-led school bands, showcasing the next generation of local musical talent.

NJ Kiwanis District Governor Frank Cahill said “Parsippany ROCKS!” captured the very best of community partnership.

“Parsippany ROCKS! is exactly what our community is all about—bringing people together to support our youth, showcase their talents, and create opportunities that inspire the next generation,” Cahill said. “When organizations like Kiwanis, the PAL, and School of Rock come together, we’re not just putting on an event, we’re building confidence, leadership, and a stronger future for our children.”

The event wrapped up with a collaborative grand finale performance, uniting the young musicians in a spirited celebration of creativity, teamwork, and community pride.

Nick Bronzino, Executive Director of the Parsippany PAL, said the event was a perfect fit for the PAL’s mission of providing positive opportunities for young people.

“The PAL is proud to be part of an event that gives our youth a place to perform, connect, and be celebrated,” Bronzino said. “Parsippany ROCKS! shows what can happen when community organizations work together for our children. This is exactly the kind of positive, family-friendly program we want to continue bringing to the PAL.”

Mayor Pulkit Desai said the festival reflected Parsippany’s strong sense of community and its commitment to supporting youth programs.

“Events like Parsippany ROCKS! bring out the best in our township,” Desai said. “They give our young people a platform to share their talents while bringing families, volunteers, local organizations, and community leaders together. I commend School of Rock Parsippany, Kiwanis, and the PAL for creating an event that celebrates both music and community spirit.”

And the winner is Jade Avallone, pictured with Rob Corbi, after receiving a Squier Stratocaster guitar starter kit from School of Rock Parsippany. The prize package included everything needed to begin playing guitar, including the guitar, gig bag, strap, cable, picks, and accessories.

Charlie Corletta, General Manager of School of Rock Parsippany, said the event reflected the organization’s commitment to creating a welcoming and inspiring environment for young performers.

“This event is about more than just great music; it’s about enriching lives through our core values of belonging, collaboration, and safety,” Corletta said.

In addition to School of Rock Parsippany, School of Rock Montclair and School of Rock Carlstadt joined in the performances. The event concluded with a collaborative grand finale performance, bringing musicians together in a celebration of creativity and community spirit.

Proceeds from admission donations benefited Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and PAL programs that support youth leadership, education, and community service initiatives.

Held at the PAL complex, a long-standing hub for youth activities in Parsippany, “Parsippany ROCKS!” highlighted the power of local partnerships and the importance of providing safe, engaging spaces where children and teens can learn, perform, volunteer, and grow.

Darren Jones, one of the organizers, said the success of the event demonstrated strong community support and the potential for “Parsippany ROCKS!” to become a signature annual event celebrating music, mentorship, and meaningful impact for local youth.

Representatives from Vistaar Montessori School joined Parsippany ROCKS!, sharing information about their toddler, preschool, and kindergarten programs with families attending the community event.

Members of Scout Troop 22 of Parsippany joined the community celebration at Parsippany ROCKS!, sharing information about scouting, service, leadership, and youth development opportunities.

Representatives from Mathnasium joined Parsippany ROCKS!, sharing information about their math learning programs and offering families the opportunity to schedule a risk-free assessment.

Representatives from the Parsippany Library greeted attendees at the Parsippany ROCKS! youth music festival, sharing information about library programs, services, and upcoming community events.

Unseen Detailing participated in Parsippany ROCKS!, showcasing its automotive detailing services and connecting with attendees during the community event at the Parsippany PAL.