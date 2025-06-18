Thursday, June 19, 2025
Arrests Made in Connection with Morristown Homicide Investigation

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, New Jersey Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo, and Morristown Bureau of Police Chief Darnell Richardson confirmed the arrest of Enrique “Flaco” Vega, 33, and Cassandra West, 31, in connection with a June 13, homicide investigation in Morristown. Both Vega and West are homeless and known to frequent Morris County.

At approximately 9:14 a.m. on Friday, June 13, paramedics and Morristown Police responded to a report of an unresponsive individual found on Patriots Path, south of Cory Road near the railroad tracks in the vicinity of the Morristown substation. On arrival, they located a deceased man, later identified as Stanley M. Robinson, 65, of Dover. The victim was discovered on NJ TRANSIT property.

It is alleged that Vega and West were present during a physical dispute between Robinson and another individual, R.E., in the early-morning hours of June 13. It is alleged that after Robinson was severely injured, Vega and West did not seek medical assistance for the victim.

A postmortem examination by the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed the cause of Robinson’s death to be blunt force trauma to the victim’s head, and the manner of death to be homicide.

At some point after leaving the area of the dispute, Vega and West went to the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover. It is alleged that on Saturday, June 14, Vega stole $2,500 from the cash register in the business office, while an employee had stepped away. It is further alleged that West acted as a lookout for the burglary and theft.

It is further alleged that on Saturday, June 14, Vega and West discovered R.E. deceased in an unoccupied residence on Ridgedale Avenue in Hanover. West is alleged to have tampered with this scene by discarding an empty heroin fold she located near R.E.’s body.

Police found R.E. deceased in the residence on the afternoon of Monday, June 16. Final results of the postmortem examination conducted by the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office are pending. There was no noted trauma to the deceased.

On Monday, June 16, West and Vega were apprehended at the Broad Street rail station in Newark, and transported to the Morristown Police Department.

On June 17, Vega and West were charged by complaint-warrant in connection with these incidents. With respect to the Morristown incident, Vega and West have been charged with Endangering an Injured Victim (a crime of the third degree) and Defiant Trespass (a petty disorderly persons offense). With respect to the incident at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover, Vega has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (a crime of the third degree), Burglary (a crime of the third degree), Theft (a crime of the third degree); and West has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (a crime of the third degree) and Conspiracy to Commit Theft (a crime of the third degree).

With respect to the incident at Ridgedale Avenue in Hanover, Vega and West have been charged with Criminal Trespass (a disorderly persons offense) and West has been charged with Tampering with Evidence (a crime of the fourth degree).

Vega has been remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing. West remains in custody pending a detention hearing.

The investigation into the death of Stanley Robinson remains ongoing.

Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said, “Many thanks to our law enforcement agencies participating in this investigation – the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Morristown Bureau of Police, NJ Transit Police, Hanover Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Special Operations Division – for their vital contributions to this investigation and which remains ongoing.”

New Jersey Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo, “The New Jersey Transit Police Department takes pride in working hand-in-hand with local, state, and federal partners to ensure the safety and security of its riders and the public at large. We were pleased to take part in this multi-jurisdictional investigation resulting in the suspects’ apprehension.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Morristown Police Department at 973-538-2200.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent until they are proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
