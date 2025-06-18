Parsippany Student Honors Local Veterans Through Banner Project

PARSIPPANY — Sanjana Medapati, a dedicated senior at The Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering, is turning her admiration for our nation’s service members into a heartfelt community initiative. Inspired by her brother attending the U.S. Military Academy, Sanjana has developed a deep respect for the commitment and sacrifices made by those in uniform.

As part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Sanjana is leading an effort to honor local veterans by creating and displaying banners celebrating their service. The banners will proudly feature each veteran’s name, branch of service, and years of duty as a lasting tribute to the brave individuals who have defended our country.

“These banners are a way to recognize the incredible sacrifices veterans have made,” said Sanjana. “It’s important that we, as a community, never forget their contributions and continue to honor their legacy.”

Sanjana is currently seeking submissions from the community. If you have a veteran in your family or know someone from Parsippany who deserves recognition, you can complete the form by clicking here.

“By sharing their stories, we can ensure that their dedication is remembered by all who see these banners,” she added.

Sanjana extends her gratitude to everyone supporting this initiative and invites residents to join her in showing appreciation for our veterans. With the community’s help, this project aims to provide public, meaningful recognition to those who have served.

For more information or to submit a veteran for recognition, click here to complete the form.