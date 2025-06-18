Thursday, June 19, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Student Honors Local Veterans Through Banner Project
Local News

Parsippany Student Honors Local Veterans Through Banner Project

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2705

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Sanjana Medapati, a dedicated senior at The Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering, is turning her admiration for our nation’s service members into a heartfelt community initiative. Inspired by her brother attending the U.S. Military Academy, Sanjana has developed a deep respect for the commitment and sacrifices made by those in uniform.

As part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Sanjana is leading an effort to honor local veterans by creating and displaying banners celebrating their service. The banners will proudly feature each veteran’s name, branch of service, and years of duty as a lasting tribute to the brave individuals who have defended our country.

“These banners are a way to recognize the incredible sacrifices veterans have made,” said Sanjana. “It’s important that we, as a community, never forget their contributions and continue to honor their legacy.”

Sanjana is currently seeking submissions from the community. If you have a veteran in your family or know someone from Parsippany who deserves recognition, you can complete the form by clicking here.

“By sharing their stories, we can ensure that their dedication is remembered by all who see these banners,” she added.

Sanjana extends her gratitude to everyone supporting this initiative and invites residents to join her in showing appreciation for our veterans. With the community’s help, this project aims to provide public, meaningful recognition to those who have served.

For more information or to submit a veteran for recognition, click here to complete the form.

spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Primary Election Results – 2025
Next article
Arrests Made in Connection with Morristown Homicide Investigation
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »