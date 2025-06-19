Parsippany High School’s Redstock Festival Unites Community with Fun and Purpose

PARSIPPANY — Redstock is Parsippany High School’s annual community festival, bringing families, students, and local businesses together for a day of fun, connection, and school spirit. The event features various activities in the school’s parking lot, including sports, games, food vendors, temporary tattoos, face painting, and arts and crafts.

Three Parsippany High School alumni—now owners of Integrated Fitness—returned to support this year’s Redstock Festival, celebrating community spirit and giving back to their alma mater.

Each year, Redstock highlights the creativity and energy of student-run clubs through interactive booths. It also gives local businesses and organizations a platform to showcase their products and services in a festive vendor area. The event continues to grow in popularity, drawing residents from all walks of life.

More than just a celebration, Redstock fosters community unity by creating an inclusive space where neighbors can come together to support one another and build lasting connections.

Parsippany High School’s Key Club always brings family-friendly fun to Redstock with interactive games and activities that engage children and adults alike.

Lakeland Youth Symphony brought their musical talent to this year’s Redstock Festival, delighting attendees and showcasing the power of youth performance in our community celebration.

Parsippany High School’s robotics team, RedBot 12116, showcased their engineering skills at this year’s Redstock Festival, engaging attendees with hands-on demonstrations and interactive robotics displays.

“Bubbles,” the beloved mascot of The Learning Experience in Parsippany, made a special appearance at this year’s Redstock Festival—bringing smiles, high-fives, and plenty of photo ops for children and families alike.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 5 participated in this year’s Redstock Festival, engaging with the community and showcasing its fire safety equipment. Families and children had the opportunity to meet local firefighters, explore fire trucks, and learn important fire prevention tips. The department’s presence highlighted its ongoing commitment to community outreach and public education.

Rockaway Neck Volunteer Ambulance Squad also joined this year’s Redstock Festival, offering families a chance to tour their ambulance and meet the dedicated EMTs who serve the community. Visitors learned about emergency medical services, received safety information, and engaged in hands-on demonstrations. Their participation increased the event’s focus on education, safety, and community connection.

School of Rock brought high-energy performances to this year’s Redstock Festival, entertaining the crowd with live music. Their set featured classic rock favorites and showcased the skills students have developed through the program. The performance added a vibrant and rhythmic element to the day, drawing cheers and applause from attendees of all ages.