Wednesday, March 19, 2025
HomeBeyond ParsippanyAG Platkin Acts Against Gun Stores for Repeated Unlawful Sales to Unverified...
Beyond ParsippanyPolice and Fire

AG Platkin Acts Against Gun Stores for Repeated Unlawful Sales to Unverified Buyers

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
369
A beautifully crafted custom-built display case showcases an impressive selection of firearms and accessories, enhancing the shopping experience for customers.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

EAST HANOVER — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin confirmed the filing of civil lawsuits against two licensed New Jersey firearms retailers for repeatedly selling gun-related products to undercover investigators without the buyer demonstrating that they could lawfully possess a firearm. The stores are Butch’s Gun World in Vineland and Point Blank Guns and Ammo in East Hanover. Each store’s sales included selling a 1,000-round case of AR-15 rifle ammunition for cash. Such unsafe and irresponsible sales are unlawful, and these suits aim to deter such conduct in the future. (Click here to download the complaint)

These actions enforce compliance with this important requirement, which protects the public against threats and gun violence by persons who acquire gun-related products even though they cannot lawfully possess them. Such persons include, though are not limited to, persons with prior felony convictions, persons prohibited from having firearms under domestic violence restraining orders, those on terrorist watch lists, persons who were previously confined for mental health disorders, and more.

“Keeping guns out of the wrong hands is a critical public safety priority. That is why the Legislature required New Jersey’s gun industry to adopt meaningful measures to avoid selling ammunition and other gun-related products to people who cannot legally possess a gun,” said Attorney General Platkin. “The compliance requirements this law imposes are no different from the demands we place on other industries that create a hazard to human health, and we will enforce our law.”

Case of .223 caliber rifle ammunition, purchased from Point Blank Guns and Ammo purchased on May 30, 2024

“Almost a year ago, we notified the gun industry of our first actions under the 2022 legislation. That law requires anyone selling gun-related parts, including ammunition, to take steps to ensure that they are selling only to those legally permitted to possess firearms,” said Ravi Ramanathan, Director of the Statewide Affirmative Firearms Enforcement Office (SAFE). “We were disappointed to find not one, but two, gun shops selling cases of AR-15 ammunition for cash without first verifying that the buyers can lawfully possess firearms.”

Earlier this year, investigators from SAFE visited these stores and made purchases with cash.

  • In March 2024, Butch’s Gun World sold a 20-round box of .223 caliber ammunition—a high-velocity, military-standard rifle ammunition often used in AR-15-style rifles—and a handgun ammunition magazine to a first-time customer.
  • In June 2024, a different Butch’s salesperson sold a 1,000-round case of .223 caliber ammunition to a different first-time customer.
  • In March 2024, a Point Blank Guns and Ammo salesperson sold a handgun ammunition magazine to a first-time buyer.
  • In May 2024, a Point Blank Guns and Ammo salesperson sold a 1,000-round case of .223 caliber ammunition to a different first-time customer.
The magazine sold by Point Blank Guns and Ammo on March 20, 2024

The stores did not ask for the purchaser’s identification, permit, or credential in each instance. Instead, the stores made sales—including vast quantities of lethal ammunition for cash—without any apparent steps to exclude sales to prohibited firearms possessors.

These matters are being handled by Deputy Attorneys General Jonathan Mangel, Giancarlo Piccinini, Loren Miller, and Honors Law Clerk Andrea Cavazos under the supervision of Assistant Attorney General David Leit of the Special Litigation Section within the Division of Law’s Affirmative Civil Enforcement Practice Group.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
NewBridge Leader Honored for Transformative Impact in Mental Health 
Next article
Empowering the Next Generation of Business Innovators
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »