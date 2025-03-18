NewBridge Leader Honored for Transformative Impact in Mental Health 

MORRIS COUNTY — For more than a quarter century, Victoria ‘Viki’ Ferlauto has been a driving force behind groundbreaking mental health initiatives. This spring, New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies (NJAMHAA) will honor her dedication and leadership with its 2025 Courage and Compassion Award.

“Viki leads with heart, tackles challenges with determination, and devotes herself fully to the well-being of others,” said NewBridge Services CEO Michelle Borden. “She has cultivated an environment of care, innovation, and inclusivity that benefits both clients and staff.”

Ferlauto joined NewBridge Services in 1998 and oversaw its adult psychiatric day treatment program before Borden promoted her to executive director of counseling services in 2022. “She is one of the most dedicated, compassionate, and effective professionals in our field,” Borden said.

NJAMHAA will honor Ferlauto on April 8 at its spring conference, “Looking Beyond the Horizon in Behavioral Health,” at the APA Hotel Woodbridge in Iselin. “Viki’s leadership and dedication have made a lasting impact on mental health care in New Jersey,” said NJAMHAA President and CEO Debra L. Wentz.

“I am deeply grateful for this wonderful recognition by such esteemed colleagues and my supervisor. Doing good in our world is my primary goal and the only way forward is together,” Ferlauto said.

As executive director of counseling services, Ferlauto oversees three outpatient counseling centers and two adult psychiatric day treatment programs across Morris, Passaic, and Sussex counties. Her influence extends beyond NewBridge Services. After NewBridge joined forces with Christian Health last year, Ferlauto began supervising clinical staff there as well.

One of Ferlauto’s most impactful efforts has been leading NewBridge’s Zero Suicide initiative. Under her leadership, every staff member — not just clinicians —was trained to recognize and respond to warning signs, creating a stronger safety net for clients. Thanks to this effort, NewBridge saw no client suicides in 2024.

Throughout her career, Ferlauto has demonstrated innovative problem-solving, especially in times of crisis. When the COVID-19 pandemic halted in-person treatment in March 2020, she quickly adapted the adult psychiatric day treatment program. Clients who attended in person on a Friday were able to access group therapy from home the following Monday through conference calls. (This pre-dated video conferencing.) Months later, Ferlauto oversaw the safe return to in-person treatment, ensuring clients received continuous support during an especially isolating time.

Ferlauto fosters a culture of mentorship and collaboration, strengthening both staff and client care, Borden said. “She understands that by supporting the well-being of mental health professionals, they, in turn, can provide better care for clients,” Borden said, adding that Ferlauto’s leadership helped build a more unified organization.

“I’m grateful to work alongside such dedicated colleagues and to help our clients find hope and healing,” Ferlauto said.