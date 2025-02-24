Constructing Culture: Community Builders Lifts Morris Arts with $60K Pledge

MORRIS COUNTY — Morristown-based construction firm Community Builders has committed to a three-year, $60,000 investment in Morris Arts, marking a significant milestone in the nonprofit’s ongoing mission to enrich community life through the arts.

Community Builders’ pledge positions the firm as the founding supporter of Morris Arts’ Corporate Community Champions program—a new initiative designed to ally with corporations and business leaders dedicated to advancing education, health, and well-being through artistic engagement. Under this program, corporate partners will work closely with Dominique Tornabe, the organization’s Director of Development and Marketing, to strategically allocate funds to programs that align with their community-focused mission.

The financial commitment will support a suite of signature events and programs at Morris Arts. Among these is the annual Commercial Real Estate Breakfast, which highlights the intersection of art and commercial development. The event features panels composed of architects, artists, real estate developers, and other experts, serving as a forum for discussing how art can enhance commercial projects and foster vibrant community spaces.

In addition to sustaining the Commercial Real Estate Breakfast, part of the $60,000 pledge will fund the newly introduced Arts in Health Breakfast. This event aims to raise awareness about the health benefits of artistic engagement and will be bolstered by a $6,500 Community Builders Arts in Health Residency Award. This award is earmarked for projects or programs that create nurturing environments to promote health, wellness, and artistic expression throughout Morris County by partnering with local health, wellness, or social services agencies.

Tom Werder, Executive Director of Morris Arts, remarked on the partnership, “Both of our organizations share a focus on community, making us natural partners. Community Builders’ generous support further strengthens our longstanding commitment to quality arts education and community programs.” Conor Evans, Founder and Managing Partner of Community Builders, added, “Community is powerful. Being deeply embedded in our community daily creates a high degree of ownership over our missions. That alignment made supporting Morris Arts an easy choice.”

Founded last year, Community Builders provides construction and facility management services emphasizing creating community-oriented spaces. Its involvement with Morris Arts underscores a broader commitment to investing in local cultural initiatives. As a Corporate Community Partner, the firm will also support Morris Arts’ annual gala, Great Conversations, and the Giralda Music & Arts Festival—an outdoor concert featuring the New Jersey Symphony.

Through this multi-year pledge, Community Builders ensures the continuity of key arts events and reinforces its dedication to building stronger, more vibrant communities through sustained cultural investment.