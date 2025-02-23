Parsippany Community Celebrates Successful Pasta Fundraiser Organized by Parsippany PAL Wrestling

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany residents gathered in impressive numbers this past Saturday for culinary delights and community camaraderie at the highly anticipated Parsippany PAL Wrestling Pasta Fundraiser. Organized by the organization, the event was designed to support local youth programs and strengthen the bonds within the community.

The tricky tray overflows with an eclectic mix of items generously donated by local area merchants, adding an extra dash of community flair to the Parsippany Pasta Fundraiser

The fundraiser showcased the passion and dedication of local organizers, with the Parsippany PAL Wrestling team, led by Robert Campbell Jr., playing a pivotal role. Known for their unwavering commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting sportsmanship, the team’s involvement helped transform the event into a resounding success.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Matt McGrath and PAL Executive Director Nicholas Bronzino engage with community members at the Parsippany Pasta Fundraiser on Saturday, February 23, showcasing their commitment to local youth and community unity.

Attendees were treated to various delicious pasta dishes skillfully prepared by local Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 culinary talents. The night highlight’s mouthwatering fare resonated with guests and underscored the community’s love for food and fellowship. The event also featured a special shoutout to Joe Jannarone, whose readiness to step in and assist wherever needed has significantly impacted local initiatives.

Robert Campbell and PAL Executive Director Nicholas Bronzino discussed community initiatives during the Parsippany Pasta Fundraiser on Saturday, February 23. They exemplified their commitment to local youth programs and community unity.

“It was truly inspiring to see Parsippany come together for our youth wrestling pasta dinner. The outpouring of support was incredible, reflecting a deep commitment to our young athletes and the strong wrestling family we’ve built. This program is vital, teaching our kids discipline, resilience, and teamwork. We’re thrilled to see kids from all over Parsippany participating and are proud of our amazing season, which demonstrated the significant growth of our wrestling program. We are deeply grateful for the generous donations and enthusiastic participation from everyone who made this fundraiser successful, fostering a brighter future for our youth,” said Robert Campbell.

Joe Jannarone prepping his famous his made from scratch, homemade sauce (or gravy as some like to call it).

The success of Saturday’s Pasta Fundraiser highlights Parsippany Wrestling’s dedication to creating events that merge athletic passion with community service.

Organizers expressed their hope that the fundraiser would become an annual tradition that continues to celebrate local talent, bring residents together, and provide essential support to youth programs throughout the year.

As Parsippany moves forward, the memorable night reminds us that when community members unite under a common goal, they create a foundation for lasting positive change.

With plans already underway for future events, the organizers are eager to build on this success and further enhance the vibrant tapestry of community life in Parsippany.

For more information on Parsippany PAL Wrestling, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Parsippanywrestling.

Nicholas Bronzino with Nicolas Limanov