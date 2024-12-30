Top of the Charts: Unmissable Moments and Favorite Stories Parsippany Couldn’t Stop Talking About in 2024

PARSIPPANY — There are times when running a newspaper is anything but easy. Breaking a news story that public officials would prefer to keep quiet can lead to constant phone calls, questioning why certain topics are published and claiming they’re “not newsworthy.” It’s natural to doubt. But in 2024, the readers spoke loud and clear.

The top five stories of the year—each sparking incredible engagement—accounted for over 100,000 views. These stories were not only read but also shared among friends, commented on, and widely circulated on social media. This overwhelming response reflects the trust and connection we share with our loyal readers.

As Parsippany Focus enters its 36th year of publishing, we extend our heartfelt thanks to our community for making us the most-read publication serving Parsippany. Your continued support inspires us to uphold our mission of delivering impactful journalism.

Looking back, we’re reminded of moments like June 2015, when Publisher Frank Cahill received the “Courage Under Fire” award from the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists. This honor came after the Morris County Court ruled that Parsippany Focus was not required to disclose sources for a news story, recognizing our commitment to confidentiality and journalistic integrity.

We remain steadfast in protecting our sources, honoring your trust, and bringing you the stories that matter. Here’s to many more years of serving Parsippany with integrity, courage, and unwavering dedication. Thank you for being part of our journey.

This is the news that generated the most buzz throughout the year. Click through to read the stories again – or for the first time.

#1 35,685 reader views – Click here to view the article

Low-Income Residents May Apply to the Housing Lottery List

Publisher Frank Cahill writes about an important opportunity for low-income residents to apply for the Housing Lottery List. This program provides affordable housing options for eligible individuals and families, aiming to alleviate housing challenges in the community. The application process is open to those meeting specific income requirements, and selected applicants will have access to safe and affordable housing. Cahill emphasizes the significance of this initiative in supporting residents facing economic hardships.

#2 34,052 reader views – Click here to view the article

Parsippany’s Full-Time Mayor a No-Show at State Drone Briefing for Mayors: Barberio Ditches Public Safety to Attend Holiday Party

A press release from Councilman Justin Musella criticizes Parsippany Mayor James Barberio for skipping a state briefing on alarming drone sightings, opting to attend a holiday party instead. The FBI is investigating the nightly appearance of large drones, reportedly tied to Iranian interests, near sensitive areas like Picatinny Arsenal. Musella called Barberio’s absence a betrayal of public trust and pledged to prioritize public safety, emphasizing the need for leadership during critical moments affecting Parsippany residents.

#3 24,061 reader views – Click here to view the article

Parsippany Cube Club Founder Anikait Sota Donates $1,000 to Parsippany Food Pantry

Anikait Sota, founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, donated $1,000 to the Parsippany Food Pantry, continuing his mission of community service. The club, founded in 2020, teaches cubing skills while raising funds for charity. To date, the club has donated $15,000 to support local families, combining education, passion, and generosity to make a meaningful impact. Anikait’s leadership inspires others, showcasing how small initiatives can create lasting change in the community.

#4 18,479 reader views – Click here to view the article

Parsippany’s CFO Resigned

Even though Publisher Frank Cahill was told by the Town Administration this wasn’t news, it was the 4th most-read article in 2024. Parsippany Focus confirmed that CFO Leonard Ho has submitted his resignation. A job posting for his replacement appeared on September 13. Ho, a decorated professional with extensive municipal finance experience, served Parsippany since leaving Tewksbury. Business Administrator Jamie Cryan praised his contributions. Parsippany Focus filed an OPRA request for more details, further highlighting Ho’s impressive credentials and service background, including his military service.

#5 7,206 reader views – Click here to view the article

Lake Hiawatha Firefighter’s Selfless Act Saves a Life

Freelance writer Anikait Sota reported on Ryan Aton, a Lake Hiawatha firefighter and lifelong Parsippany resident, who became a life-saving bone marrow donor for a 13-year-old girl. Aton, supported by his family, traveled to Washington, D.C., for the procedure, exemplifying selflessness and compassion. His heroic act reflects his dedication to serving others, extending far beyond firefighting. Aton’s story inspires, showcasing Parsippany’s spirit of kindness and the profound impact of putting others first.

We would also like to extend our deepest gratitude to our advertisers. Your unwavering support not only helps bring these stories to life but also makes it possible for Parsippany Focus to continue serving our community. Your partnership is the backbone of our publication, and we are truly grateful.

As we look ahead to 2025, we remain committed to providing the news, stories, and information that matter most to our readers. Thank you for being part of our journey, and for making Parsippany Focus the trusted voice it is today.

From all of us at Parsippany Focus, we wish you a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year! Here’s to another year of growth, connection, and making a difference together.