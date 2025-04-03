Thursday, April 3, 2025
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting – April 2, 2025

Residents packed the Parsippany High School auditorium for a zoning board meeting on April 2 to hear testimony on the Islamic Community Cultural Center’s proposed senior housing project.

PARSIPPANY — Nearly 500 residents filled the Parsippany High School auditorium Wednesday night for a Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting regarding the Islamic Community Cultural Center’s proposal to build 29 age-restricted housing units on its South Beverwyck Road property.

The revised plan, which includes six affordable housing units, drew strong community interest and concern, particularly over the impact of traffic and the multiple variances required for approval. Only the project’s engineer, Mark Walker, could testify before the meeting was adjourned. Additional expert testimony will be presented at a future meeting. No date has been announced.

Hundreds Attend Hearing on Islamic Center’s Senior Housing Proposal

The proposed development would transform part of the Islamic Community Cultural Center’s existing parking lot into a three-story residential building with ground-level parking and two floors of one-bedroom units. According to the applicant’s team, the project is designed to serve seniors aged 62 and older, with optional meal services included. The building would operate as a for-profit entity, contributing to the township’s tax base, while the center would remain nonprofit. Despite obtaining all necessary environmental permits, the application still requires multiple zoning variances, including for land use. Residents will have the opportunity to voice opinions once expert testimony concludes.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
