Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Letter to the Editor: One Minute Paul

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

It is appalling that the Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President, Paul Carifi, Jr., announced a change in standard policy at the last minute—cutting the time a resident has to speak during the public session from five minutes to just one minute. This abrupt and unannounced change occurred during the Tuesday, March 28 council meeting held at Parsippany Hills High School.

Many residents prepare and rehearse their speeches to ensure they can communicate their point within the usually allocated time. Reducing that time to a mere 60 seconds disrespects that effort and sends a message that public input is unwelcome and unimportant.

Residents deserve the opportunity to voice their concerns, ask questions, and engage with their local government without being silenced or rushed. Reducing public comment time to a single minute undermines the democratic process and discourages meaningful civic participation.

In an article in Parsippany Focus, I read that Parsippany-based attorney Jonathan F. Cohen warned that such limitations could suppress free speech and potentially violate the Open Public Meetings Act. His warning should not be taken lightly.

The Open Public Meetings Act—often referred to as the “Sunshine Law”—is designed to ensure that public bodies operate transparently and provide citizens with the opportunity to participate meaningfully in governmental decisions. Abruptly cutting public speaking time undermines those principles by limiting residents’ ability to express their thoughts fully.

Legal challenges in other New Jersey municipalities have arisen under similar circumstances. Courts have scrutinized actions that appear to limit public participation without clear and compelling justification. While councils have some discretion in setting procedural rules, they must balance that authority with the public’s fundamental right to be heard.

In light of these considerations, it is wise and necessary for the Parsippany-Troy Hills Council to revisit its public comment policy, restoring trust, respecting the community’s voice, and ensuring full compliance with the law.

Paul Carifi, Jr. will go down in history known as “One Minute Paul.”

Thomas Hunter
Parsippany resident and taxpayer

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
