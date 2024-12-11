Parsippany’s Full-Time Mayor a No-Show at State Drone Briefing for Mayors: Barberio Ditches Public Safety to Attend Holiday Party

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Mayor James R. Barberio was conspicuously absent from a critical state briefing today on the alarming drone sightings that have left township residents, and the entire Northeast deeply unsettled. While mayors from across New Jersey gathered in Ewing Township to address the escalating situation, Barberio opted to attend a holiday party instead.

The briefing focused on the ongoing FBI investigation into a surge of drone activity over the past three weeks. These drones, described by witnesses as “loud” and “huge”—some as large as a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) —have been spotted nightly, sparking widespread concern.

Earlier today, U.S. Congressman Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey disclosed to Fox News’ “The Faulkner’s Focus” that high-level security officials are tying these drones to Iranian interests. The US State Department denies Van Drew’s assertion. Additionally, NJ State Senator Jon Bramnick is calling for a limited state of emergency over these drone sightings.

“It’s an egregious betrayal of public trust when this Mayor fails to show up at a pivotal briefing about drone activity over Parsippany—an issue the FBI itself has labeled ‘concerning,’” said Councilman and Republican Mayoral candidate Justin Musella. “Instead of indulging in holiday hors d’oeuvres, social events, and photo ops, this full-time employed mayor should have prioritized this serious matter of public safety. A competent leader would have sent a representative to the party and ensured our township’s concerns were heard at today’s meeting, which was attended by other Mayors throughout Morris County and the state,” Musella added.

The mysterious drones have drawn frustration from New Jersey residents and U.S. lawmakers alike. In addition to flying over residential areas in Parsippany, the drones have been seen near sensitive locations, including the Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton, NJ—a military research facility. Federal authorities, including military officials, have acknowledged the drones’ presence but admit they remain in the dark about their origin or intent.

Despite assurances that the drones pose no immediate danger, the lack of answers has left many questioning the government’s ability—or willingness—to aggressively investigate. The situation has become a flashpoint for public unease, with many demanding accountability and answers from local and federal leaders.

“Mayor Barberio’s decision to skip this briefing sends a clear message: our community’s safety is not his priority,” Musella added. “As mayor, I will ensure Parsippany is never left out of critical discussions affecting our residents.”

Musella says Parsippany residents deserve much better than Barberio’s unprofessional behavior. “Leadership is about showing up when it matters most,” quipped Musella.

Editors Note: This press release was submitted by Councilman Justin Musella and was printed verbatim by Parsippany Focus.